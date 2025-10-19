BJMC trains nurses for infection control practices to prevent HAIs

BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) in Pune on October 15 conducted a training workshop “Breaking the Chain – Effective Infection Control Practices” for government nurses to become infection control nurses (ICN) , said officials on Saturday.

The workshop was organised as per the directives of National Programme on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi. Over 35 nurses, including 15 from Sassoon General Hospital, 10 from Aundh District Hospital, and 10 from Baramati Hospital, were trained for healthcare-associated infections (HAI). The training was held to mark the International Infection Prevention Week (IIPW) observed every year in the third week of October to raise awareness about the importance of preventing the spread of infections and promoting hygiene practices among healthcare workers and the public.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean, BJMC, said, “Around 7% of patients in developed countries and 10% in developing countries will acquire at least one HAI. These infections also present a significant economic burden for the health system, but are preventable through infection prevention and control (IPC) measures. ICN is responsible for preventing and managing healthcare-associated infections within healthcare settings. They develop and implement infection control protocols, monitor compliance with hygiene practices, and educate healthcare staff and patients on infection prevention measures.”