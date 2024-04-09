BJP demands police protection for Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil after alleged death threat

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, on Monday, met Ahmednagar district collector S Salimath and demanded protection for candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil after an audio clip threatening to shoot him went viral on the social media. Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola promised action against the accused and said, “Evidence in the form of a clip has been submitted to the police.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the clip, a person is heard speaking “Who is Vikhe-Patil? Shoot him..”

The BJP delegation demanded police protection and strict action against those accused in issuing the public threat to Patil.

District collector Salimath said that he has directed superintendent of police to take action and provide security to the MP.

Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola promised action against the accused and said, “Evidence in the form of a clip has been submitted to the police.”

Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke, who recently quit Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined NCP-Sharad Pawar group, is the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) candidate against Vikhe-Patil from Ahmednagar.

Vikhe camp has alleged that MVA party workers were threatening voters in the constituency.