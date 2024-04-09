 BJP demands police protection for Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil after alleged death threat - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BJP demands police protection for Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil after alleged death threat

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 09, 2024 07:46 AM IST

District collector said that he has directed superintendent of police to take action and provide security to the MP

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, on Monday, met Ahmednagar district collector S Salimath and demanded protection for candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil after an audio clip threatening to shoot him went viral on the social media.

Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola promised action against the accused and said, “Evidence in the form of a clip has been submitted to the police.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola promised action against the accused and said, “Evidence in the form of a clip has been submitted to the police.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the clip, a person is heard speaking “Who is Vikhe-Patil? Shoot him..”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The BJP delegation demanded police protection and strict action against those accused in issuing the public threat to Patil.

District collector Salimath said that he has directed superintendent of police to take action and provide security to the MP.

Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola promised action against the accused and said, “Evidence in the form of a clip has been submitted to the police.”

Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke, who recently quit Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined NCP-Sharad Pawar group, is the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) candidate against Vikhe-Patil from Ahmednagar.

Vikhe camp has alleged that MVA party workers were threatening voters in the constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / BJP demands police protection for Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil after alleged death threat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On