BJP eying victory, MVA anti-incumbency

Pune: The constituency comprising mix population of the affluent and the economically disadvantaged voters is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion with the saffron party winning the past three assembly polls. Madhuri Misal was first elected in 2009, then went on to retain it in 2014 and 2019. The results of 2024 Lok Sabha election, apparent voters’ mood for change and anti-incumbency factor have left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance upbeat about winning the Parvati seat. Madhuri Misal is a two-time MLA from the Parvati constituency. (HT PHOTO)

For the BJP, Shreenath Bhimale and Rajendra Shilimkar have shown interest to contest the polls.

Parvati constituency includes the areas along the Sinhagad Road from Saras Baug till Rajaram Bridge, parts of Sadashiv Peth, Janta Vasahat, Parvati, Swargate, Mukundnagar, Maharashinagar, Market Yard, Salisbury Park, Bibvewadi, Upper Indiranagar, Sakarkarnagar, Padmavati, Taljai, and Dhankawadi. The slum pockets are located at Janta Vasahat, Taljai and parts of Maharashinagar while the posh localities are at Salisbury, Market Yard and Sahakarnagar.

Misal said, “People have chosen me for three terms. While I have carried out various development works and share a good connect with voters, the party high command will take the final call. Others have also expressed their willingness to represent the party from the seat.”

From the MVA, Ashwini Kadam of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is keen to enter the fray. Losing the last assembly polls only encouraged Ashwini to be part of public-centric activities and meet residents of housing societies and slums.

Kadam said, “We carried out various relief works during the Covid pandemic, including the vaccination drive covering 80,000 citizens. The Ambil Odha work is nearing completion because of pressure from Opposition parties. Though we are not in power, we ensured that development works are completed.”

Senior Congress leader and six-time corporator Aba Bagul recently met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and appealed to allow the national party to represent the constituency in the seat-sharing arrangement. There are talks that he might join the NCP faction if he is given the ticket.

“I am willing to contest the assembly election as I have waited for past many years. The NCP lost the seat last time despite best efforts. I have appealed to Pawar that every seat is important. Given a chance, the Congress will win the constituency with the support of alliance partners,” Bagul said.

While Sachin Taware and Bala Oswal of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are ticket hopefuls, the constituency is most likely to remain with NCP (SP) or Congress in MVA.

While the MVA is confident of gaining the seat with its allies — Congress, NCP and Sena — staying united, the BJP is banking on its strong network of party workers to win the polls.