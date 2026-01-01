BJP fields wife of history-sheeter from Katraj-Ambegaon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday gave a ticket to Pratibha Chorghe, the wife of noted criminal Rohidas Chorghe, from the Katraj-Ambegaon ward. Political observers say that Chorghe’s entry into politics through his wife is being seen as an attempt to gain legitimacy and influence in local governance. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move has revived the debate on the criminalisation of civic elections in Pune, especially after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was recently criticised for fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds. Pawar’s party had given tickets to alleged members of the Andekar gang, including Laxmi Andekar and Sonali Andekar, both of whom are currently lodged in jail, drawing sharp reactions from political opponents and civil society groups.

BJP leaders refused to comment on the development.

Rohidas Chorghe, a resident of Velhe taluka, has a long criminal record. He was accused of murdering Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and real estate agent Sandeep Bandal in 2008. Police records also show that Chorghe had escaped from Sassoon General Hospital while being brought there from jail for medical treatment. He has been involved in several other serious offences, including an attempted attack on a person within court premises and a firing incident at the Ane-Wadi toll naka.

Political observers say that Chorghe’s entry into politics through his wife is being seen as an attempt to gain legitimacy and influence in local governance. The Katraj-Ambegaon area, which has witnessed rapid urbanisation and recurring issues related to land, construction and law and order, is considered politically sensitive.