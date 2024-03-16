 BJP leader objects to PMRDA auction of prime land at Shivajinagar - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar has flayed the decision of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to auction seven hectares of prime land at Shivajinagar which was earlier allocated for dairy purpose at Wakdewadi.

PMRDA on Friday issued a notice to rent out the property on the old Pune-Mumbai Highway. PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal has floated the advertisement.

Keskar said, “The land is owned by the state government’s dairy department. As the prime land comes within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, how can PMRDA issue such a notice. The proposal will benefit the private builders’ lobby. The state government is handing over the land at the cost of 397.50 crore.”

The political leader said about the move of changing the reservation of a seven-acre land in Katraj from a playground for a dairy business.

Keskar has written to the chief minister and the deputy chief ministers appealing to them to ask Katraj Dairy to acquire the Shivajinagar land and retain the playground at Katraj.

News / Cities / Pune / BJP leader objects to PMRDA auction of prime land at Shivajinagar
