BJP MLA Mahesh Landge calls for ‘Delhi pattern’ for stray dog control in Maha

PUNE: Amid a surge in cases of dog bites, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bhosari, Mahesh Landge, has urged the Maharashtra government to adopt what he calls the 'Delhi pattern' for stray dog control based on the recent Supreme Court (SC) order for the National Capital Region (NCR).

The apex court in its August 11 order has directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all stray dogs to shelters, citing an ‘extremely grim’ situation of dog bites causing rabies, especially among children. The SC has ordered the creation of shelters for 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks and warned of strict action, including contempt, against any obstruction.

Following in the footsteps of the SC, Landge, in a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, has stressed that the stray dog problem in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Solapur and Kolhapur needs urgent intervention. He has written that many children, senior citizens, and common people have been injured and in some cases, even died, due to rabies.

Landge has requested that a state-level, toll-free helpline be launched specifically for complaints about dog bites. He has emphasised the need for special monitoring of key areas such as schools, anganwadis, parks, and gardens to ensure safety. Additionally, he has called for legal protection and training to officers and staff involved in managing the campaign against dog bites. The letter has advocated strict action against anyone obstructing the operations in place to protect the community.

“This is not just a sanitation issue; it is directly linked to the health and safety of citizens. Following the SC’s approach in Delhi, Maharashtra must also act immediately. Citizen safety and public health must be the top priority, and I am confident that the chief minister (CM) will respond positively to this demand,” Landge said.

Apart from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad too, has seen a sharp rise in the cases of dog bites with the number of such cases nearly tripling in the past eight years. According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) data, cases have increased from 10,533 in 2016-17 to 28,099 in 2024-25. The upward trend continues this year, with 11,350 cases reported till July 25, 2025.