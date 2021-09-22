BJP on back foot over amenity spaces proposal

PUNE: With citizens and some of the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP’s) elected members unhappy over the proposal to rent out amenity spaces to private parties, the party went on the back foot and decided to postpone the proposal instead of pushing it for the general body’s approval. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the BJP will first put out all the facts in the public domain to clear the air among critics of the proposal, including civic activists, environmentalists and opposition parties.

“The proposal is before the general body meeting. Though it is a good proposal, citizens have some doubts about it. Considering this, we have decided to clear the doubts among citizens and political parties. We will put all the facts in front of citizens and try to get approval for this proposal by convincing other parties as well. This process cannot be completed in a day,” Mohol said on Tuesday after the general body meeting which will continue on Wednesday. He said given that clearing doubts may take time, the BJP will not try and get the proposal approved on Wednesday itself although the party has enough numbers to push it.

The proposal was originally put forward by the BJP and cleared in the standing committee. The BJP planned to rent out as many as 185 amenity spaces on long lease. At the time, the BJP was firm on the proposal while announcing that it was in favour of passing it immediately. The opposition parties however managed to push BJP on the back foot by campaigning against it. Deviating from the party line, NCP leader Vandana Chavan earlier supported the proposal. However elected members of the NCP strongly opposed it, forcing the party to unanimously oppose it. The Congress and Shiv Sena had already opposed the proposal.

“The BJP had to finally give in to pressure from the citizens and the NCP. It is a win for the citizens and a slap for the BJP,” said NCP spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil supported the proposal and claimed that the renting out process would be transparent and that anyone could hire these places by taking part in an auction.

However, several NGOs and citizens’ groups too opposed the proposal and even filed PILs (Public Interest Litigations). Sources said that many BJP elected members were unhappy over this proposal ahead of the civic polls and even threatened the party leadership that if the party tried and gave its nod to the proposal in the general body meeting, they would raise their voice against it.