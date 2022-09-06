BJP state unit head to boost party cadre before Nirmala Sitharaman’s Baramati tour
Bawankule will also visit Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s native village Katewadi and hold a meeting with party workers
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday to boost party cadre ahead of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Baramati this month.
Bawankule will also visit Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s native village Katewadi and hold a meeting with party workers.
Sitharaman will visit Baramati town and other assembly segments this month under the Lok Sabha constituency, as part of BJP’s ‘Pravas’ campaign across the country.
The exact dates of the tour are not confirmed, said BJP leaders. Earlier the tour was planned between August 16 and 18 but was postponed.
The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024 elections. Of the 144 constituencies, the party has identified 16 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra with two of them - Baramati and Shirur - from Pune district.
Baramati was for many years represented by Pawar in Lok Sabha. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya Sule is representing the seat. In 2019, Sule won the polls against BJP’s Kanchan Kool with a margin of 1.55 lakh votes.
Sule said, “We will welcome finance minister Sitharaman to our constituency. Every party has the right to expand its wing.”
Recently opposition leader Ajit Pawar had said, “President, Prime Minister and many other central ministers visited the Baramati in past and appreciated the development work carried away by NCP. We would welcome the finance minister in Baramati.”
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics