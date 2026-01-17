BJP to go solo in zilla parishad polls

Riding high on its clear victories in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that it will contest the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections independently. The decision was taken during a meeting of BJP office-bearers, attended by MP Murlidhar Mohol. (HT)

The ZP polls are scheduled for February 5, with filing of nominations beginning January 16.

BJP leaders said the party would not enter into an alliance with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the rural body elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting of BJP office-bearers, attended by MP Murlidhar Mohol and senior leader Chandrakant Patil, held while the counting of votes for Pune and PCMC civic polls was underway.

Addressing party leaders, Mohol said that despite being part of the ruling alliance with the NCP at the state and national levels, the BJP contested the municipal elections independently and the results had gone in its favour.

“If we could go solo in the municipal elections and win, there is no reason to tie up with the NCP for the ZP polls,” he said.

Patil echoed the sentiment, stating that party office-bearers were unanimous about contesting the rural body elections independently. “There is no need to hold talks with the NCP for these elections,” he said.

While Ajit Pawar is believed to have a strong hold in rural areas, BJP leaders said the party now wants to expand its base outside urban centres. Though the BJP had earlier considered an alliance for ZP polls, the municipal election results prompted a rethink, leading to the decision to go solo in rural Pune.