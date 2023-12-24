BJP’s growing list of aspirants for Pune LS polls: From RSS functionary, former mayor, and ex-city chief

Amid uncertainty over by-polls for Pune despite the High Court directing Election Commission, which has now approached the Supreme Court, the aspirants have now started preparing for General elections, likely to be held in April-May 2024. Since the past few weeks, aspirants within the BJP have started holding programs, meeting senior leaders, raising issues of citizens, and increasing voter outreach. (HT PHOTO)

With Lok Sabha polls approaching closer, the list of aspirants wanting to contest the Pune seat from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is growing with their increasing presence in public life as well.

Since the past few weeks, aspirants within the BJP have started holding programs, meeting senior leaders, raising issues of citizens, and increasing voter outreach. These aspirants include Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Sunil Deodhar who scripted BJP’s victory in Tripura in 2018, ex-MLA Medha Kulkarni, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, and former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik.

Having been an organisational man for three decades, Deodhar has made it clear that given a chance, he would like to contest the Pune Lok Sabha seat and prefer to be a lawmaker.

“So far, I have worked across the country, Now given a chance, I want to serve Pune at the national level. Irrespective of whether the party gives me a chance, I will continue to work,” Deodhar said recently.

When contacted on Saturday, Deodhar was not available for comment.

After contributing to the party’s landmark victory in Tripura in 2018, Deodhar, a former RSS pracharak, was given multiple responsibilities by the saffron party. He was till recently BJP’s national secretary and co-in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Through social media and various local meetings, Deodhar has been active in Pune. This week, he was present for the opening of an exhibition at Nana Wada, a project that was initiated by late BJP leader Mukta Tilak.

Another aspirant is Jagdish Mulik, who also served as MLA from the Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency and is positioning himself as a strong contender through various public engagements, hoardings, and programmes.

Mulik on Saturday organised a marathon in the city which got a good response and almost 20,000 citizens participated in it. A few months ago, Mulik’s supporters had put up his hoardings across the city referring to him as “Future MP”.

On being asked about his claim for a ticket, Mulik said, “Our job is to reach maximum people and carry out the party’s work. Whatever responsibility the BJP will give me, I will accept it.”

Mohol, another contender in the race has also started galvanising the cadre. His cordial equations with state BJP leadership including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP head Chandrashekhar Bawankule, make Mohol a formidable candidate.

Mohol said “BJP will definitely register victory in the Lok Sabha elections and secure the Pune seat as well. We are prepared for elections and I’m ready to accept any responsibility which the party will award.”

Mohol has organised the Atal Cultural Awards function in the city on December 25. The award will be conferred to classical singer Prabha Atre and industrialist Pramod Chaudhari.

Meanwhile, within the Congress, there are comparatively fewer aspirants including former MLA Mohan Joshi and Kasba Peth legislator Ravindra Dhangekar.

Looking ahead to the LS polls, Joshi said, “I am prepared for the Lok Sabha election and my only aim is to ensure Congress party’s victory in Pune, whoever may be the candidate. If the party would give me a chance, I will contest the Lok Sabha elections.”

Apart from these political leaders, a prominent businessman from Pune is also eyeing a seat and has been raising local issues effectively while meeting central leaders.

BOX – Baramati fight

The Baramati Lok Sabha fight may turn out to be between sitting MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar. On being asked about candidate for Baramati, Ajit Pawar during his Pune tour on Saturday said, “We will give appropriate candidate in Baramati.”

Sule responded saying, “It’s a democracy and each party should field candidate.”