Blueprint for Pune railway station yard remodelling project  finalised

The Railway authorities have finalised a comprehensive blueprint for remodelling the Pune Railway Station, including modernisation of the platforms and yard infrastructure. Tenders for several components of the work are expected to be issued soon, indicating that the yard remodelling project is finally moving forward. According to the railway administration, the primary phase of the work is expected to begin between February and March of next year. Given the significant number of passengers arriving in Pune from other states, especially during the busy summer holiday season the railway administration had to delay the project to avoid causing inconvenience to commuters. (HT FILE)

The project has been a topic of discussion for the last several years.

In preparation, the Railway Ministry has issued deadlines for the timely completion of development work at Hadapsar and Khadki stations, which are being readied as alternative terminals.

“As part of the remodelling, the Pune railway administration has also planned to expand certain sections of the Pune station. Two new platforms are slated to be constructed, while the lengths of four existing platforms will be extended to accommodate longer trains,” said a senior railway official on condition of anonymity.

“The Engineering Department of Indian Railways has finalised the technical blueprint for the project. Based on this plan, a tendering process will be conducted to ensure that the project progresses swiftly. All efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience to passengers during peak travel periods,” he added.

During the project, a significant number of trains may be cancelled, potentially impacting a large number of passengers. To mitigate this disruption, the railway administration plans to use Hadapsar and Khadki terminals to handle some of the diverted train traffic.

While passengers are cautious about this work, Sunil Jadhav a passenger, “The Pune Railway Station badly needs an upgrade, so I welcome the remodelling plan. But as a regular train commuter, I’m also worried about the impact it might have on our daily schedules. If trains are cancelled or rerouted, it could cause major disruptions, especially for officegoers like me. A little inconvenience is acceptable for long-term improvement, but timely communication and clear planning are essential to avoid chaos.”