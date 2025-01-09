Board exams twice a year from 2026-27: Pradhan

The decision to conduct board exams twice a year will be implemented from the next academic year (2026-27), said Dharmendra Pradhan, union education minister, on Wednesday. Giving two options in one year for appearing for the board exams is beneficial for students, as one can attempt for the exam when he/she is ready with the study preparation, said experts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pradhan also said that preparations are underway to implement the semester system in Class 11 and Class 12 based on the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“The decision of conducting board exams twice a year and the semester system in higher secondary are both important parts of the major reforms in the education system,” he said.

Prof Shantanu Kamthe, a senior education expert from Pune, said, “Giving two options in one year for appearing for the board exams is beneficial for students, as one can attempt for the exam when he/she is ready with the study preparation. It is more beneficial to weaker students who need time to grasp the subjects and are afraid of failure,” said

Aditya Rathi, a Class 11 student, said, “This will relieve the burden and students will be able to appear as per their preparation.”