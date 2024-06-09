 Bodies of 4 Jalgaon students who drowned in Russian river recovered, being flown to India - Hindustan Times
Bodies of 4 Jalgaon students who drowned in Russian river recovered, being flown to India

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 09, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The bodies are flown to Mumbai and will be taken to the students’ native places in Jalgaon district, the official said

The Jalgaon district administration on Saturday said that the bodies of two remaining students hailing from their area have been recovered by the Russian emergency services.

The Jalgaon district administration on Saturday said that the bodies of two remaining students hailing from their area have been recovered by the Russian emergency services. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“While two bodies were found within the first two days of the June 4 incident, Russian officials said two more were recovered this morning,” said Ayush Prasad, Jalgaon district collector.

The bodies are flown to Mumbai and will be taken to the students’ native places in Jalgaon district, the official said.

While Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub drowned, another student Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane survived. All were students of Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University and aged between 18 and 20.

According to a university official, the students were on a walk along the Volkhov river, when they entered the waters.

Jishan Pinjari and Jia Pinjari were siblings and from Amalner in Jalgaon district. Desale was from Bhadgaon, also in Jalgaon district.

“Sonawane is under the care of medical staff,” a university official said.

