Bodies of two youths found in Vishrantwadi lake
Bodies of two youths found in Vishrantwadi lake

PUNE Two youths, who have been missing since June 6 were found dead in Vishrantwadi lake on Friday, said police officials
Two youths were found dead in Vishrantwadi lake on Friday, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Two youths, who have been missing since June 6 were found dead in Vishrantwadi lake on Friday, said police officials.

The family had lodged a missing person’s report at Vishrantwadi police station.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Sushant Gadade (20) and Vicky Lanke (20) both residents of Vishrantwadi. They were found floating in the water by the locals who informed the fire brigade team of Pune Municipal Corporation.

“We have recovered bodies of two persons in the lake on Friday afternoon and police are investigating further, “ said fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile.

According to police, the youths were missing for the last couple of days and the family had registered a complaint . After their identities were confirmed, their families were called and they were taken to the hospital for post-mortem.”

“The youths were missing from 6 June and were found dead on Friday. We will be registering an Accidental Death Report(ADR) in the case,” investigators said.

