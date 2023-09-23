News / Cities / Pune News / Body of missing youth found near Khambatki Tunnel

Body of missing youth found near Khambatki Tunnel

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 23, 2023 10:59 PM IST

According to the police, the family had reported the disappearance of Dhruv to the Hinjewadi Police Station and also visited their native place to find his whereabouts. The CCTV camera footages showed Dhruv had left his home in a motorcycle

The body of an 18-year-old youth from Bavdhan, reported missing since September 17, was found on the roadside near the Khambatki Tunnel in Satara on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruv Swapnil Sonawane and hailed from Jalgaon district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The deceased has been identified as Dhruv Swapnil Sonawane and hailed from Jalgaon district.

According to the police, the family had reported the disappearance of Dhruv to the Hinjewadi Police Station and also visited their native place to find his whereabouts. The CCTV camera footages showed Dhruv had left his home in a motorcycle.

VK Waykar, assistant inspector, Khandala Police Station, said, “Preliminary probe reveals that Dhurv could have died due to accident as the motorcycle was found in a damaged condition and autopsy report states injuries as cause of death.”

According to Waykar, people who were cutting grass alerted the police of foul smell coming from an area near the tunnel. Later, a police team found the body in bushes.

