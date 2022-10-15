Body of senior state official found in Nira river

Pune: The body of Shashikant Patangrao Ghorpade, joint director at the state marketing department who was reported missing since past two days, was found in Nira river on Friday.

The police are probing whether it is a case of death by suicide or accident.

Ghorpade’s family had lodged a missing case at Shirwal police station in Satara. According to the family, the deceased had gone to attend office in a car two days ago and did not return home. His last location indicated his mobile phone was active at Shirwal.

The Shirwal police were informed by a villager that they had seen a man walking alone along the bridge on Nira river. Police said Ghorpade had reported missing since October 12. Ghorpade’s car MH11 CW4244 was found in front of a hotel near the bridge on the river.

The Bhoiraj Water Disaster Response team, Mahabaleshwar Trekkers, Satara police and Rajgad police had jointly launched a search operation at Nira river basin to find the victim.