Bomb threat to college in Pimpri-Chinchwad causes panic

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Following evacuation of students, staff and after a thorough search, the officials declared the threat a hoax

An email warning of a bomb placed at a reputed educational institute in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city caused panic among students and staff. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police rushed to Dr DY Patil College, that was crowded due to the exam season, after receiving the alert. Teams of bomb squad and dog squad assisted in the search.

Police have launched an investigation to track the sender of the hoax email. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police have launched an investigation to track the sender of the hoax email. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following evacuation of students, staff and after a thorough search, the officials declared the threat a hoax.

According to the officials, the college administration informed the police control room about the email at around 11.30am. The rescue and search operation at the college premises lasted for three hours before officials declared the campus safe.

Police have launched an investigation to track the sender of the hoax email.

