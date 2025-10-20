Bombay HC lifts admission ban on pharmacy colleges

In a major relief for hundreds of pharmacy aspirants and colleges across Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench on Saturday lifted the admission ban imposed by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) on several pharmacy colleges in the state. The court’s decision paves the way for these institutions to participate in the ongoing third round of admissions, opening up thousands of seats for prospective students.

The PCI had earlier imposed the ban after finding deficiencies in the infrastructure and facilities of newly established colleges. Following a detailed inspection, the PCI reported that 48 degree and 128 diploma colleges, totaling 176 institutions, had failed to meet the required norms. Show-cause notices were subsequently issued to these colleges, but as their responses were deemed unsatisfactory, admissions to 89 colleges were suspended.

Challenging the move, several institutions filed petitions before the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, arguing that the PCI’s decision was arbitrary and unfair. After hearing the matter, the court ordered the withdrawal of the admission ban on all colleges.

“The decision will significantly increase the number of available seats in the third round of admissions, giving fresh opportunities to pharmacy aspirants who were awaiting clarity on the issue,” said officials.

Before the latest order, a few colleges had already met the necessary requirements and submitted affidavits of compliance, leading to the withdrawal of the ban on them before the second round. As many as 42 colleges, resulting in nearly 2,300 additional seats becoming available during that phase.

Now, with the High Court’s latest directive, the remaining colleges will also be able to admit students in the third round, further expanding access to pharmacy education across the state.