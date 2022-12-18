Book on Malegaon blast accused Col Purohit launched amid protests

A book on Malegaon blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit was launched in Pune amid protests from Dalit-Muslim groups who claimed it was inappropriate to hold such an event when the trial in the case was underway.

The launch of ‘Lt Colonel Purohit - The Man Betrayed’ written by Smita Mishra took place in SP College in the presence of retired Indian Police Service officer Jayant Umranikar, with the programme being hosted by defence expert and television personality Major Gaurav Arya (retired). Former Pune Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh and retired police official Sanjay Barve could not make it to the function due to last minute emergencies.

Meanwhile, some local outfits, including the Bhimarmy Bahujan Ekta Mission and the Mulnivasi Muslim Manch, staged protests during the day after their plea to SP College authorities to cancel the book launch event did not elicit a response.

During a discussion hosted by Arya, defence, author Smita Mishra said, “Political parties had caused tremendous loss to the nation wherein the face of army official was used to hide Jihadi terrorism by spreading a false narrative of Hindu terrorism.”

Retired DGP Jayant Umranikar said, “Police are given powers but many legal hurdles have been created in the implementation of those powers. Politicians and common people are caught in the cross hairs and the police need to be given some freedom in exercising their powers. Basically, it is necessary to ensure that no one interferes or disturbs the rights of the police and public must make the demands of the same.

Publisher Renu Kaul gave a brief overview about her viewpoint on the book while the opening remarks were given by C A Ranjeet Natu.

Moolniwasi Muslim Manch president Anjum Inamdar said, “The programme is inappropriate and legal ramifications are involved. We protested against the book launch and got good response from all sections of the society. Freedom of speech is being selectively used to give a wrong picture before the society.”