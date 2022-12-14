‘Book was selected by a committee but revoked based on social media’

Anagha Lele spoke to Prachi Bari about how social media, comprising those who had not read Kobad Ghandy’s book or the translation, were responsible for overturning the decision of experts who had recommended it.

What were your sentiments when you received the state government award and after its very public cancellation?

I am a translator by profession, and when I was approached by publishing house Lokvangmay Gruha and Kobad Gandhy to translate his book into Marathi, I read it first. I found nothing controversial in it—it is limited to his thoughts and his life in prison—and hence I accepted the project. I was thrilled when the state government announced an award for my translation. It was an unexpected award.

But the award was cancelled almost immediately.

The book was selected by a group of committee members consisting of authors, writers, and scholars. However, when the award was revoked, it was based on social media and people’s opinions. This book should have been read by the people who protested. The selection committee constituted by the government read the book, and studied it, but the government simply took the decision to revoke the award.

Does the book contain anything controversial about Naxalism or Maoism that could brainwash the youth?

There is nothing of such kind. In fact, the book is about his life spent in jail, his childhood and his youth studying for his CA exams in UK. Though there are some thoughts on Naxalism, there is nothing controversial or something which could affect people.

Do you blame this revoking of the award on social media?

I feel that whatever has happened is all due to social media, where opinions were aired without even reading the book. It makes me sad about the whole controversy.

There is nothing more to say about this. However, many readers have read the book and sent messages and appreciated the translation, which is equally valuable to me. As a translator, it is enough for me to keep working on bringing good English books to Marathi readers.