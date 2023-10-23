Bookie held while betting during England-South Africa cricket match

The anti-gunda squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old bookie from Kalewadi area, for allegedly betting on a Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa. he raid, led by assistant police inspector HV Mane from anti-gunda squad and his unit team, resulted in the seizure of various items and cash amounting to ₹ 40 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Harish Sharma, 38, a resident of Kalewadi.

The raid was conducted at Adi Amma Bliss Society in Kalewadi area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

The raid, led by assistant police inspector HV Mane from anti-gunda squad and his unit team, resulted in the seizure of various items and cash amounting to ₹40 lakh. The confiscated assets include two mobile phones and one calculator.

Acting on a tip-off received by an informer the anti-gunda squad, initiated the operation after learning about a large-scale cricket betting syndicate operating from a flat within a society in Kalewadi area. The information was verified by the police team. Subsequently, the raid was conducted on flat no. 701 in Adi Amma Bliss society, where the accused individual was caught accepting bets.

Mane said, “The accused was playing for other accused namely Dhanu and Shivan and the search of these two accused is underway.’’

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Gambling Act.

