Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Boy, 13, dies after being hit by speeding SUV in Kondhwa, driver held

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 07:18 AM IST

The victim was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital; however, he succumbed to injuries during medical treatment

In a swift action, Pune police on Sunday arrested a car driver involved in a mishap that killed a 13-year-old boy in Kondhwa Budruk. According to the Police, the SUV driver, allegedly driving recklessly, struck the boy at around 4.30 pm on Sunday before crashing into the gate of a nearby housing society, causing additional property damage.

A team of Kondhwa police arrested the accused Zaid Nasir Sheikh at the accident spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A team of Kondhwa police arrested the accused Zaid Nasir Sheikh at the accident spot. The victim was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital; however, he succumbed to injuries during medical treatment.

Vinay Patankar, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station said, “The driver of the car was sent to Sassoon Hospital to determine whether he had consumed alcohol. A breathalyser test was also conducted by the traffic personnel, which returned a negative result. With the help of the investigation team, CCTV footage is being reviewed. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him.”

A police case has been filed against Sheikh under BNS sections 106(1),281,324(4) and sections ̈119/177,184 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

