Bramha Sun City residents wary of dog bite incidents

Pune: A six-year-old boy from Bramha Sun City Cooperative Housing Society in Vadgaon Sheri suffered serious injuries after allegedly being attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Tuesday evening. Six-year-old boy of Bramha Sun City Cooperative Housing Society in Vadgaon Sheri suffers serious injuries after allegedly being attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Tuesday evening. (HT FILE)

According to the society residents, the incident occurred at around 5.30 pm when the boy was headed to the society garden to play. He received serious injuries on his back after allegedly being attacked by the stray dogs and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. As per the medical reports, the boy suffered a class 3 dog bite injury, according to the society residents.

The residents claimed that it is not the first such case as on October 16, a woman, 40, was attacked by a stray dog near the Shiv Temple on the society premises. In February this year, Aniruddh Jondhale, 6, whose grandfather works as a housekeeper at the society, was allegedly hounded by a pack of strays in the same society.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said that the civic body impounded a stray canine after they received complaints from the society members.

“The dog will be examined for rabies infection and other illnesses. It will be kept under observation for 10 years. If the behaviour of the canine is normal, it will be released back in the same location from where it was picked up,” Dr Funde said.

There are concerns over the rising incidents of dog bites in the city despite the civic body’s latest dog census showing a decline in the stray dog population.

Nagendra Rampuria, a former housing society member, said that all incidents of dog bites are taking place on society premises, gardens, bus stops and temples. “PMC has caught only one dog. The civic body should sterilise dogs as per the Animal Birth Control guidelines but that doesn’t solve the problem of dog bites. Even if a dog is sterilised or vaccinated, it doesn’t stop biting. There is a need to have a policy or action plan to prevent incidents of dog bites,” he said.

Experts cite improper waste disposal, indiscriminate abandonment of pets, and inadequate sterilisation and vaccination as primary reasons for the rise in cases of dog bites.

The Bramha Sun City Cooperative Housing Society has been requesting the authorities of building shelters for stray dogs or enclosures for which the residents are ready to contribute, relocating dogs to shelters where they can be properly taken care of with residents ready to fund the same, identifying proper feeding points as it is being carried out at places where there are many people, especially senior citizens and neck collar bands for dogs on society premises.

