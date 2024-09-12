Broken, encroached & forgotten: Footpaths fail pedestrians across Pune

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has constructed footpaths across the city for pedestrians, most of them lie unused as they are either in dire condition or encroached upon or both. A study conducted at 10 locations by Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM), which comprises transport experts and enthusiasts, has exposed the alarming state of these pedestrian pathways that are neglected and unsafe, leading to a sharp decline in their usage. The findings raise concerns about pedestrian safety and urban planning in the city. 35% pedestrians use the Fatimanagar footpath that is mostly occupied by parked vehicles. A wider footpath could accommodate more users. (HT PHOTO)

Footpaths not pedestrian-friendly: Study

The study carried out by SPTM on 24 roads has found that pedestrians avoid footpaths constructed by PMC due to their narrowness and poor design, encroachments, and unauthorised parking among other reasons. In some areas, improper parking arrangements further deter usage, as per the study.

Harshad Abhyankar, director of SPTM, said, “The PMC has built several footpaths in the past two to three years. However, some of these footpaths are not being used due to issues like width, structure, and separate parking arrangements.”

“Even if footpaths are built, they must be used by citizens. To address this, SPTM is sharing photos and information about these footpaths on social media. This campaign will go on till Friday, September 13. SPTM will also provide this information to the PMC to help improve the footpaths,” Abhyankar said.

According to PMC data, there are around 1,700 km of roads in the city. Footpaths have been provided on roads with a width of 12 metre and more and a length of 438 km. But footpaths have been built along 227 km of these roads occupying 1 metre space on either side of the road.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the road department of the PMC, said, “We have not got any report from the SPTM yet. If they share the report, we will work on it and make changes which are practical. The survey will help us improve the usage of footpaths and clear obstacles.”

“We have already conducted a ‘Walking Survey’ where we found obstacles on footpaths and we are working to remove them. The SPTM survey will also help us improve the walkability of the footpaths,” Dandge said.

Atharve Patil, a pedestrian, said, “It is true that there are obstacles on footpaths like food stalls and sometimes, parked vehicles. It is a good initiative and we must reclaim our right to walk on footpaths. I often notice though that pedestrians still do not use the footpaths even when they are not encroached upon. We need to create awareness among pedestrians to use footpaths as they are meant for walking.”

The observation

Wakdewadi ST stand, near PMPML stop: 91% pedestrians use the footpath, while the nearby cycle track is blocked by illegal parking of vehicles

Ahmednagar Road opposite Four Points Sheraton: 86% pedestrians forced to use busy walkway. Street vendors obstruct vehicle flow and footpath must to accommodate vendors, customers, and pedestrians

Bibwewadi-Kondhwa north side: 79% pedestrians use footpath that offers clear walkway. Widening it by a metre without impacting parking could likely increase usage to nearly 100%

Shivarkar Garden western side: 35% pedestrians use the Fatimanagar footpath that is mostly occupied by parked vehicles. A wider footpath could accommodate more users

Loop road near Don Bosco School: 79% pedestrians use the not-very-wide footpath that provides clear walkway

Vimannagar Rd north side: 23% pedestrians use the footpath as it is more obstructed than the road. Widening it by a metre would allow safer walking

Nehru Rd near 7 Loves Chowk: 57% pedestrians use the footpath. Widening it by one metre would provide needed space

Shahu College Road: 49% pedestrians use the cramped footpath. Widening it by one metre and removing parked vehicles could increase usage

Amrut Ganga near Ganga Bhagyoday: 56% pedestrians use the footpath as barricades make it unsafe and inconvenient.

Kharadi Bypass opposite Radisson Hotel: 7% pedestrians use the footpath opposite Radisson Kharadi. Perpendicular parking takes up space.

Road and footpath

Around 1,700 km of roads

Footpaths on 227 km roads

Footpath survey at 24 streets

DP Road (Aundh), Near Icon Tower (Baner), Fergusson College Road near Hotel Rupali, Mayur Colony, Jungli Maharaj Road, Gulavani Maharaj Road, PL opposite Deshpande Park on Sinhagad Road, Sinhagad Riverbank Road, Near Irani Cafe (Prabhat Road), PMPML Bus Stand (Wakdewadi), Opposite Sheraton Hotel (Ahmednagar Road), road under flyover (Magarpatta), North side (Market Yard), North side (Bibvewadi-Kondhwa Road), Jyoti Hotel (Kondhwa Road), Near Shivarkar Garden, Near Don Bosco, Vimannagar Road, Seven Loves Chowk, Nehru Road, Law College Road, Shahu College Road, Amrit Ganga, Bibvewadi, Near Ganga Bhagyoday, Near Radisson Kharadi