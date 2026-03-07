PUNE: The Faraskhana police busted an alleged prostitution racket operating from a residence in Budhwar Peth and arrested one accused while rescuing four Bangladeshi women during a raid on Thursday evening. Brothel busted in Budhwar Peth; four Bangladeshi women rescued

The raid was conducted between 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm on March 5 at a flat on the first floor of Janata Building, following a tip-off received by DCP (Zone 1) Rishikesh Rawale. The operation was led by SPI Prashant Bhasme along with a police team and two independent witnesses.

Police found four Bangladeshi women and a Bangladeshi man at the premises.

According to police, the women were lured to India with promises of jobs in beauty parlours or tailoring work but were later threatened and forced into prostitution. They were allegedly confined in the brothel and their earnings used for the accused persons’ personal gain.

Based on a complaint filed by PSI Chandrakant Gangadhar Javalgi of Faraskhana police station, a case has been registered under sections 143(1), 143(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Police arrested Bhopsingh Rajput, a resident of Janata Building. The other accused includes Babu Bhaiya alias Papa Shaikh, an alleged Bangladesh-based agent known as Mulla, and the property owner, Meenakshi Ramesh Metri.