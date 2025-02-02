Menu Explore
Budget provision of 699cr for Pune Metro; 230cr for Mula Mutha river rejuvenation project

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2025 07:38 AM IST

As the metro project is ongoing, it is natural to have budgetary provision for the project. But we need to check the exact provision from our finance department, says official

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget presentation made on Saturday has made a provision of 699.13 crore for Pune Metro and 230 for the Mula Mutha rejuvenation project.

The Pune Metro has completed two corridors PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi, so the provision amount will be used for proposed extension routes from PCMC to Nigdi, Swargate to Katraj and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk. (HT FILE)
The Pune Metro has completed two corridors PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi, so the provision amount will be used for proposed extension routes from PCMC to Nigdi, Swargate to Katraj and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk. (HT FILE)

The Pune Metro has completed two corridors PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi, so the provision amount will be used for proposed extension routes from PCMC to Nigdi, Swargate to Katraj and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk.

Hemant Sonawane, Pune Metro official, said, “As the metro project is ongoing, it is natural to have budgetary provision for the project. But we need to check the exact provision from our finance department.”

PMC officer requesting anonymity said, “As the Mula-Mutha riverfront project is being implemented with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) they are releasing the funds to the Central government. The Central government is releasing the funds as per the project’s progress. The central government is bearing the interest of this amount and giving these funds to Pune.

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and MP Medha Kulkarni hailed the budget and both said, “Middle class has got a major relief as income up to 12 lakh is tax-free.”

Follow Us On