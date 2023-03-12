Builder, contractor booked in Pune for labourer’s death

The police have filed a case against builder and labour contractor on Saturday for causing the death of a labourer due to negligence in Kothrud area on Friday. According to the complaint filed by Sarika Walanj (40) of Kothrud, her husband Sanjay Haribhau Walanj (48) died after falling from the fourth floor of the building under construction of RK Pride Guruganesh Nagar in Kothrud on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as contractor Sanjay Ghalwal, builder RK Builders and Shrirang Padar.

According to the complaint filed by Sarika Walanj (40) of Kothrud, her husband Sanjay Haribhau Walanj (48) died after falling from the fourth floor of the building under construction of RK Pride Guruganesh Nagar in Kothrud on Friday.

The incident happened around 4:30 am, said police.

In her complaint, Sarika accused the builder, labour contractor and one other person for not following labour safety norms like providing helmets, safety nets and safety belts. Sanjay, working on the terrace of the fourth floor, lost balance and fell from the building and died.

The Kothrud police station officials visited the accident spot and based on the victim’s wife complaint filed a case. No arrest has been made in the case, said police.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 a (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).