Builder shot at by unidentified assailants near Chandni Chowk

A sub-contractor from Pune was shot at by four unidentified bike-borne men in Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Saturday morning. The incident happened near Dukkar Khind area around 9:30am. The assailants allegedly fired over four rounds at him.

The builder, who escaped without an injury from the attack, was identified as Ravindra Sakharam Sangude (41). The police are on a lookout for the four men who sped towards Katraj area of Pune.

“He does plot work and is a sub-contractor for road works. There are no suspects yet,” said senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Warje Malwadi police station.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act is being registered at Warje Malwadi police station.