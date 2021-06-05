Home / Cities / Pune News / Builder shot at by unidentified assailants near Chandni Chowk
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Builder shot at by unidentified assailants near Chandni Chowk

A sub-contractor from Pune was shot at by four unidentified bike-borne men in Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Saturday morning
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:04 PM IST

A sub-contractor from Pune was shot at by four unidentified bike-borne men in Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Saturday morning. The incident happened near Dukkar Khind area around 9:30am. The assailants allegedly fired over four rounds at him.

The builder, who escaped without an injury from the attack, was identified as Ravindra Sakharam Sangude (41). The police are on a lookout for the four men who sped towards Katraj area of Pune.

“He does plot work and is a sub-contractor for road works. There are no suspects yet,” said senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Warje Malwadi police station.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act is being registered at Warje Malwadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.