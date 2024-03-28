 Bungalow fire leaves mother-son injured in Mundhwa - Hindustan Times
Bungalow fire leaves mother-son injured in Mundhwa

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 28, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Fire at Sankalp bungalow in Mundhwa injures woman and son due to LPG explosion. Both in hospital, out of danger.

A sudden outbreak of fire inside the kitchen of Sankalp bungalow located in Survey No. 93/92, Sankalp Bungalow located in Jagde Park in Mundhwa resulted in a woman and her son sustaining minor burn injuries on Wednesday.

According to the fire brigade officials, both of them suffered burn injuries on the right side of their hands and legs while a section of Jatin’s hair on the head was burnt. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the fire brigade officials, the fire incident took place on the first floor of the bungalow where an LPG caught fire which subsequently engulfed the wooden furniture inside.

The injured have been identified as Anjali Ishwar Sakat age (58 ) and Jatin Ishwar Sakat age (32 ).

According to the fire brigade officials, both of them suffered burn injuries on the right side of their hands and legs while a section of Jatin’s hair on the head was burnt.

They were rushed to a private hospital in an ambulance by the army personnel.

Chief fire officer Devendra Potphonde said, “The duo sustained burn injuries in a suspected case of LPG gas leakage. Both of them are recuperating in a private hospital and their life is out of danger.”

