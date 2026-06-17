PUNE: Archaeologists from the State Directorate of Archaeology and Museums discovered two centuries-old copper-plate inscriptions last week at the Shri Mayureshwar Ganpati Temple at Morgaon, one of Maharashtra’s most revered Ashtavinayak shrines. The team discovered the inscriptions within the original stone arch behind the temple’s presiding deity in the sanctum sanctorum during restoration work carried out under the state government’s Ashtavinayak conservation project. Buried in stone, preserved through time: Archaeologists discover centuries-old copper plates at Ashtavinayak temple

Historians described the discovery as one of the most important archaeological findings linked to the Ashtavinayak temples in recent decades. The inscriptions are expected to offer fresh insights into temple administration, donor traditions, religious networks, and socio-cultural developments during the Maratha era.

The temple is currently closed to devotees while work is underway to restore its original architectural character. As part of the exercise, workers removed granite cladding and a brass ornamental arch that had been added around the idol in later years. This revealed the temple’s original intricately carved stone arch. During a detailed examination of the structure, archaeologists found two copper-plate inscriptions securely embedded within it.

Vilas Wahane, assistant director of the state archaeology department, said the inscriptions provide rare documentary evidence connected to Maharashtra’s religious and architectural history. “The two copper plates contain important historical references associated with the Morya Gosavi Samadhi complex at Chinchwad. One inscription records that the original samadhi structure was established in Shaka 1547 (AD 1625), while another notes the completion of a second structure and expansion of the complex in Shaka 1632 (AD 1710). The inscriptions also mention Narayandev, who undertook stone masonry work and protective construction around the complex,” said Wahane.

He added that the inscriptions could significantly deepen understanding of the Ganapatya sect and the evolution of temple architecture during the Maratha period. “These records are of immense value because they provide authentic contemporary evidence relating to the Morya Gosavi tradition, the Ganapatya sect and Maratha-period religious architecture. Significantly, one inscription appears to contain a direct reference to renovation work carried out at the temple during that period. For the first time, we now have written historical documentation that can help us understand how the temple was repaired, who patronised the work, and the nature of conservation activities undertaken more than three centuries ago. Detailed epigraphical study and interpretation of the inscriptions are currently underway, and their complete contents will be released after scientific examination,” Wahane said.

Pandurang Balkawade, secretary of Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, welcomed the discovery, stating it could substantially enrich understanding of Maharashtra’s religious heritage. “Copper-plate inscriptions are among the most reliable historical sources because they provide direct evidence from the period in which they were created. The finding of such inscriptions within the sanctum area of the Mayureshwar Temple is particularly significant because it establishes a tangible link between the present structure and its historical evolution. These records have the potential to reveal valuable details about temple management, patronage by devotees and rulers, construction activities, endowments and the wider religious landscape of the seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries,” Balkawade said.

He added that discoveries of this nature help transform oral traditions into documented history. “Once fully deciphered, these inscriptions may provide new information about the Ganapatya movement, the influence of Morya Gosavi’s lineage, and the architectural development of sacred sites in the Maratha period. This is a landmark contribution to Maharashtra’s heritage and will be of immense interest to historians, archaeologists, and devotees alike,” Balkawade said .