Bus rape case: MoS home gives police clean chit, points out security lapse at Swargate bus stand

Maharashtra minister of state (MoS) for home (urban) Yogesh Kadam on Thursday absolved Pune police of any lapses in the investigation of Swargate bus stand rape case and held the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depot manager and the private security agency responsible for security failures. Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Kadam visits the Swargate Bus Stand after the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, in Pune, Thursday. (PTI)

Kadam said CCTV footages showed the police patrolling the area during the night, but private security personnel were lax in their duties. “The responsibility of security lay with the private guards, but they were found negligent. Since there was no resistance or shouting, passengers near the bus where the crime took place remained unaware of the incident,” he said.

“MSRTC has appointed a private agency to ensure round-the-clock security, and it was the depot manager’s duty to monitor them. If the security system had functioned properly, the crime could have been prevented,” he said.

The survivor, a counsellor at a city-based hospital, was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shivshahi bus belonging to MSRTC at Swargate bus stand around 6 am on Tuesday. Despite crowded and busy, no one intervened at the bus terminal.

Police, after analysing CCTV footages, identified the accused as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, a criminal on record from Shirur. Eight teams have been deployed to apprehend him.

The minister commended the police for swiftly identifying the accused. “The FIR was registered, and within half an hour, the police identified the suspect,” he said.

Dismissing allegations that police had suppressed information about the crime, Kadam said, “There is misinformation that the incident occurred on Tuesday and was concealed until Wednesday. This is not true.”

Kadam clarified that Swargate police station’s senior inspector was patrolling the area at 1.30am and 3am on Tuesday, countering claims of police negligence.

“The incident happened the day before yesterday, and the survivor did not resist the accused. There were 10 to 15 people near the bus, but they did not notice the crime. If there had been resistance, passengers would have rushed to her aid,” he said.

Reiterating his stance, Kadam said, “The police did not neglect the case. There was no lapse on their part. The failure lies with the private security personnel deployed at the ST stand.”

The minister visited Swargate bus depot to assess the situation and issue further directives to the police regarding the investigation.