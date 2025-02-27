Bus rape incident: NCW seeks urgent action

Pune: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the bus rape incident reported in the media. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, demanding immediate action in the matter. National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the bus rape incident reported in the media. (HT)

“The Commission has strongly condemned the heinous crime, in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shivshahi bus while waiting for transportation at Pune’s Swargate depot. Reports indicate that the accused is currently absconding, raising serious concerns about public safety and law enforcement measures,” the commission stated in a release.

In her letter, the NCW chairperson has directed the police authorities to take various steps including ensuring a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident, leaving no room for delay or negligence. It has also asked to extend all necessary support to the survivor, including medical assistance, psychological counseling, and security to safeguard her well-being; and arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure strict legal proceedings under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 to bring the perpetrator to justice.

NCW has also asked to submit an action-taken report along with a copy of the FIR to the commission within three days.