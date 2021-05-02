Business snippets from around Pune

Pune companies discuss business prospects with SMEs from Sheffield city region

The Sheffield city region in the north of England and Pune have continued to build on their growing relationship through a virtual trade mission organised by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC), in partnership with the Sheffield City Region. The virtual trade mission saw SMEs from the Sheffield City Region meet with 50 companies based in Pune to engage on prospective partnerships, trading opportunities and business development.

The companies based in Pune were Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, International Aerospace Manufacturing, Praj Industries, and Arup, among others.

The Sheffield city region is recognised worldwide for its expertise in high precision engineering, metals and alloy production and high-quality design and manufacturing of products for a wide range of global industries.

UKIBC managing director, Kevin McCole said: “Sheffield city region home to some of the UK’s most innovative businesses has a huge amount to offer India and, in particular, Pune, given the industrial complementarities between the two regions.”

The “India Growth Champions” are SMEs based in the Sheffield city region selected to receive support to build business links with India. Each company received 10 funded days of dedicated support, alongside the development of an India business plan, workshops and business mentoring. Subsequently, the India Growth Champions took part in the virtual trade mission.

Ministry of electronics & info tech invites start-ups for #FOSS4GOV innovation challenge

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology announced a #FOSS4GOV Innovation Challenge to accelerate the adoption of free and open-source software (FOSS) in the government. The #FOSS4GOVInnovation Challenge calls upon FOSS innovators, technology entrepreneurs, and Indian startups to submit implementable open-source product innovations in CRM and ERP with possible applications for govtech in health, education, agriculture, and urban governance. Participants are eligible for incubation support, prize money, mentorship by domain experts, institutional support from eminent organisations for incubation of ideas, and listing of solutions on GeM. Further details about the challenge and how to participate will be shared soon by the Ministry through MyGov and the ministry startup hub.

Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) is software that is freely licensed to use, copy, study, change, improve, and redistribute. Some of India’s largest government projects (including Aadhaar) and technology start-ups have been built on top of FOSS. Varad Pande, partner, Omidyar Network India, said “We see FOSS as a key component of GovTech 3.0, which is about building secure and inclusive open digital ecosystems (ODEs) that harness the potential of social innovators to help solve India’s toughest problems.”

Ahammune Biosciences raises undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round

Ahammune Biosciences, an innovation-led drug discovery company, which focuses on immune related skin disorders, with current focus on the depigmenting disorder, Vitiligo, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round led by Ideaspring Capital and Indian Angel Network.

Kotak Private Equity, Legacy Assets and Dr Ajith Kamath participated in the round. The fresh funding will be used for “first-in-human” studies of new drug candidate AB1001 for vitiligo.

Ahammune Biosciences was founded in May 2016 by Dr Parul Ganju, PhD in skin biology and Dr Krishnamurthy Natarajan, professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Recently, Dr Ganju was declared as the first runner-up in the TiE Women’s Pitch Competition. She was offered an equity-free award of $25,000 in January 2021. Parul was mentored by TiE Pune charter members, Ajay Bhagwat, Ravi Nigam and Zelam Chaubal.