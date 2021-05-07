Call centre team leader booked for molesting junior

The Yerawada police have booked a team leader of a prominent call centre company for allegedly molesting a woman staffer.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, the accused stalked her, passed lewd comments and molested her.

The company management did not take any action against the accused, the victim in her complaint stated.

According to the police, the team leader who has been working since 2020 with the staffer and allegedly molested her and passed vulgar comments on her clothes.

The woman bore the brunt for a while as he was his senior and later lodged a complaint with the management, but no action was taken.

Yerawada police station in charge Yunus Shaikh said, “We have lodged a case and the investigation is on.”

Tech company spokesperson, said, “The company has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment at the workplace and has developed governance structures, practices and procedures to ensure that ethical conduct at all levels is promoted across our value chain. We would like to reiterate that the complainant is still a company associate, and the charges have been strictly investigated and resolved through an independent sitting by the POSH committee, that included a third-party representative recommended by the complainant herself. The corporate ombudsman also conducted an investigation on this matter, and the case closure report was submitted to the complainant. All the relevant documents will be shared with the investigating authority to resolve the matter.”