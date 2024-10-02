Campaign launched to discourage wood-based cremation

The Pune Air Action Hub on Tuesday introduced the “Green Farewell” campaign that encourages citizens to sign up for a registry to opt for electric or gas furnace cremation instead of the traditional wood-based method. Of around 50 crematoria in city, only six has electricity and 15 gas facilities. (HT PHOTO)

“The Pune Air Action Hub is a network of civil society organisations (CSOs), medical practitioners, researchers, and citizens who are concerned about the air quality of Pune,” said hub member Shweta Vernekar.

According to the hub, one wood cremation needs two full-grown trees, and about 5 to 6 crore trees are chopped annually to meet the demand in India. Of the average 916 cremations conducted in Pune in a month, 373 are performed using wood pyres, 371 in electricity-based facilities and 172 by gas-powered ones. Wood cremation also leads to emissions of harmful pollutants.

“Of around 50 crematoria in city, only six has electricity and 15 gas facilities,” said another hub member Sharmila Deo.

“Using electricity or natural gas offers a sustainable alternative solution. These methods allow for a gentler, controlled temperature that fully reduces remains to ashes. The alternatives eliminate the release of harmful pollutants like particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), along with heavy metals into the air – protecting the health of future generations and the health of precious forests,” said Vernekar.

“The campaign is designed to bring about awareness amongst citizens about cleaner cremation options and drive behavioural change. It also aims to advocate setting standard guidelines for crematoria management. The hub carried out a crematoria survey last year and presented the recommendations to PMC,” she said.

Pulmonologist Dr Swapnil Kulkarni said, “Even foetuses get affected when pregnant women are exposed to wood emissions, lowering their weight and causing them to be prone to asthma after birth.”

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “Under the 15th Finance Commission, wood pyres will be provided APC (air pollution control) systems and more electric and gas crematoria will be set up in merged villages.”