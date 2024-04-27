 Candidates keen to meet urban voters on weekends - Hindustan Times
Candidates keen to meet urban voters on weekends

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Supriya Sule, a Baramati Lok Sabha candidate, plans to visit Taljai Hill on Sunday morning. Later in the day, she will visit voters in the suburbs

Taking advantage of the weekend, all candidates from the Pune district’s four assembly constituencies opted to visit urban areas and meet voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for Baramati, will visit Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj, Ambegaon, and Bibvewadi on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for Baramati, will visit Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj, Ambegaon, and Bibvewadi on Sunday morning. (HT PHOTO)

Supriya Sule, a Baramati Lok Sabha candidate, plans to visit Taljai Hill on Sunday morning. Later in the day, she will visit voters in the suburbs.

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for Baramati, will visit Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj, Ambegaon, and Bibvewadi on Sunday morning.

Former mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Pune Lok Sabha candidate Murlidhar Mohol visited the Taljai and Sinhagad fort recently and met the voters, while his Congress counterpart Ravindra Dhangekar has been meeting morning walkers across various housing societies in the city.

News / Cities / Pune / Candidates keen to meet urban voters on weekends
Follow Us On