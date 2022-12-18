Cannabis tops Pune’s anti-narcotics chart

According to data shared by Pune’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), 106 cases of prohibited substance materials were registered this year, with 149 suspects arrested and contraband worth ₹4.17 crores seized. Cannabis topped the chart among the list of drugs that were caught.

These figures are higher than in 2021 when 60 cases were filed, 93 people were arrested, and banned substances totalling ₹2.07 crores were seized. In 2020, 62 cases were filed, 71 people were arrested, and narcotics worth more than ₹91 lakhs were seized. In 2019, 62 cases were filed, 73 people were arrested, and substances worth ₹1.69 crores were seized.

Banned substances such as cocaine, cannabis, brown sugar, mephedrone and charas were recorded across all zones this year. Opium and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) were separate substances that were recorded under Senior ANC Police Inspector (PI) Vinayak Gaikwad and Police Inspector (PI) Sunil Thopate respectively.

Between January and November 30 this year, 61 cannabis-related cases were recorded and 77 accused, with 551 kgs seized worth ₹1.10 crores. Four cases and seven accused, with a cocaine consignment of 1.3 kgs, were seized. Three cases and three accused were charged with heroin or brown sugar, with 6 kgs seized worth ₹1.38 lakhs. Mephedrone was the subject of 30 cases and 47 accused, with a seized quantity of 1 kg valued at ₹2.45 crores. There were only three cases of charas observed, with only three suspects, and a quantity of more than 3 kgs seized, with a value close to ₹20 lakhs.

For MDMA, only one case with one accused was documented where a quantity of 9 gms was seized, which amounted to ₹1.10 lakhs. Similarly for methaqualone, one case with one accused was observed, and a load of 16 gms worth ₹2.62 lakhs was seized.

Looking at the numbers, Gaikwad commented, “The data is higher than in previous years. As always, cannabis is popular in Pune because it is available at a low price, thus it is bought in more quantities. Cannabis is mostly distributed by culprits coming from the jungle areas of Maharashtra and sometimes from parts of Odisha and Karnataka.”

Gaikwad went on to say that the perpetrators distribute illegal drugs to make ends meet.

“They obtain a commercial visa and travel to various countries, where they conduct operations in accordance with a remote network that includes many members of the drug mafia,” he continued.

Those who are arrested are booked under Section 20 (Punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis) and/or Section 21 (Punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Depending on the quantity of the substances, the accused is either booked under clauses A (small quantity), B (medium quantity) or C (commercial quantity).