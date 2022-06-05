Car thieves attack policemen on Nigdi-Dehu road, one injured
Three policemen were attacked by two car thieves during night patrolling on Nigdi-Dehu road on Friday around 1 pm.
One of the policemen who pulled out the car keys was attacked with a knife and sustained injuries.
Reacting to the violent behaviour, the policemen pointed a revolver at them in self-defence. However, taking advantage of the darkness, the two thieves ran towards the hillock and escaped.
According to the police, the thieves stole a car from Yamunanagar area on Friday night. Police inspector Ajay Jogdand, who was on night patrol made a station diary entry at Chikhali police station and left for Nigdi for night patrol.
The owner of the car saw the police patrol vehicle, stopped the van and told the police that his car was stolen. Police immediately swung into action. Jogdand and his accompanying police officers Nishant Kale and Pradip Gutte were passing through Bhakti-Shakti chowk when they saw the stolen car.
The police turned off the lights of their car and started chasing the thieves. They stopped the car and asked the thieves to get down and accompany them to the police station. The thieves instead sped away in the car. However, a truck moving ahead blocked their speed.
At that time, the police parked their stolen car horizontally. Police inspector Jogdand then got down from the vehicle and ran towards the thieves. He put his hand inside the car window and tried to remove the key when the thief hit him on the arm. At the same time, police personnel Kale and Gutte surrounded the car on both sides. The thieves attacked the police with their knives. Jogdand managed to duck the attack but Kale was injured. Police later found two more large knives in the car.
Jogdand, senior police inspector of the anti-extortion squad said, “During the night patrol, a man stopped on the road and said his car was stolen. A search revealed a stolen car. We chased the thieves and tried to catch the thieves. However, he attacked the police with a large knife. The two thieves, taking advantage of the darkness, fled the scene by dropping their weapons,” he said.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics