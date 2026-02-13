Caution prevails among parties on property tax hike

Pune: With a proposed hike in property tax set to come up before the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body, political parties are treading cautiously and have so far refrained from taking a public stand on the issue. Pune, India - December 29, 2018: Demonstration of new VVPAT machine to the citizens and representative of political parties by Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram at the collector office along with Monica Singh, district deputy electoral officer and others. in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 29, 2018.-HT photo

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has approved a five per cent increase in property tax and placed the proposal before the general body scheduled to meet on February 18. This will be the first general body meeting of the newly elected members following the mayoral election, and the decision is seen as politically sensitive.

Ram said the administration had initially suggested a 10 per cent hike. “During the standing committee meeting, I approved a five per cent increase and forwarded the proposal to the general body for its approval,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in PMC, Nilesh Nikam, said political parties were still deliberating. “We have held a party meeting to discuss various issues. We will consult our elected members on the property tax hike and take a decision accordingly,” he said.

Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar said the ruling side would take an appropriate call on the proposal submitted by the municipal commissioner.

An elected BJP corporator, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the issue was politically delicate. “Almost all parties had promised a waiver of property tax for small flats. If we approve a tax hike now, it may be perceived as burdening the middle and upper middle classes to compensate for the waiver. There has been no increase in property tax for the past five years. The first two to three years of a term are the only window to raise taxes. Once preparations for the next elections begin, no party dares to impose a hike,” the corporator said.