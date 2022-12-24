Home / Cities / Pune News / Celebrate festivals with fervour: Maha health min

Celebrate festivals with fervour: Maha health min

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant said on Saturday that festivals should be celebrated with zeal, with some minor restrictions, because the state has better vaccination coverage

Indian Ministry of Health is urging caution in the wake of rising COVID cases in China and Japan. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
With the Indian Ministry of Health urging caution in the wake of rising COVID cases in China and Japan, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant said on Saturday that festivals should be celebrated with zeal, with some minor restrictions, because the state has better vaccination coverage.

“COVID-19 is now out of Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, 95 per cent of the population has received both doses. And 60 to 70 per cent of the population has received the booster dose. Maharashtra has outperformed other states in terms of vaccination coverage “Sawant stated. He was talking during a program in Sangvi, Pune on Saturday.

He, however, maintained that citizens should be cautious and wear masks and practice social distancing. “For their protection, citizens should follow social distancing and wear masks. The holiday season should be celebrated with all due care. However, there is no need to panic,” Sawant stated.

He also stated that health data on women, children, and men is being collected in order to provide free checkups to beneficiaries.

“The Maharashtra government has collected data on the health of three and a half crore women. Data on the health of women, children, and then men is being collected in order to provide free diagnosis and treatment “Sawant informed.

