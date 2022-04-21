Central Rly introduces ‘Conversations on the move’ in Deccan Queen Express
PUNE The Central Railway, under non-fare revenue, has partnered to drive new-age conversational experiences for passengers during their journey under the ‘Conversations on the move’ initiative.
Using Gupshup’s world-class conversational engagement solutions, Central Railway introduced the interactive experience in Deccan Queen Express and has plans to introduce ten more express trains.
If you are a frequent traveller on the Deccan Queen, you can’t miss the QR code placed in each bay area. Once you scan the QR code, you are treated to a whole new level of travel and infotainment via an intelligent chatbot. You can access more details about the journey, especially in-depth details on some of the important stations on your route. These details include places to visit, shopping, meals to try, clothing, souvenirs, quizzes and more.
“More than one lakh travellers have already experienced the difference. There has already been a great deal of interest in knowing details about the journey, playing the quizzes, and delving into mythological and entertainment content,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.
And for those that love stories, especially mythology, you will be treated to short, unheard stories from Ramayana, Mahabharata and other folklore. The chatbot can engage with you in any language of your choice, supported by Google Translate.
“This is an excellent initiative by the railways and connects the passengers with various infotainment content while travelling. I am looking forward to using the service when I travel by Deccan Queen train from Pune to Mumbai,” said Shruti Mehta, a frequent passenger.
-
PMC shuts eight swimming pools due to non-payment of rent
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed eight swimming pools in the city as the contractors who were running the pools were not able to pay the rents amounted to ₹3 crore. According to PMC sports department, the civic body has built 34 pools for public, of which 18 are currently closed. During the pandemic all pools were shut and a rent of ₹30,086,000 is pending for the past six years from eight contractors.
-
Apprenticeship Mela: Over 10k students selected across UP
More than 10,000 students secured apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), in the state government organised statewide 'Apprenticeship Mela', on Thursday. Around 80,000 skilled candidates from various government programmes attended the Mela. These included graduates from various trades of ITI, certified candidates from UP Skill development mission, PMKVY and DDU-GKY. Suraj Kumar, an electronic mechanic trade pass out from Government ITI, Chargawa in Gorakhpur, secured an apprenticeship with M/S Indian Auto Wheels, Gorakhpur.
-
Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days
PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence.
-
Prior permission must for processions, no arms display permitted: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no arms and weapons should be displayed at any religious processions. “An affidavit regarding maintaining peace and harmony must be obtained from the organisers of processions,” he said at a Team-9 meeting. Team-9 refers to team of top bureaucrats. The CM also cautioned on Covid. He said extra caution was required in these districts.
-
Coming up soon at KGMU: UP’s first skin bank for burn injury patients
State's first skin bank that will help serve burn injury patients will come up in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. A skin bank is a place where skin from a donor, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved. “Such preserved skin is used for grafting upon patients with severe burn injuries,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery at KGMU, where the bank is coming up.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics