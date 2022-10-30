Centre directs Pune admin, banks to strengthen financial inclusion

As Pune city and district have many migrant workers in various sectors, central government has asked the administration to provide them with insurance coverage and access to banking services.

Pankaj Sharma, additional secretary from Union finance department, visited Pune on Friday and conducted a meeting with district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and bank representatives.

Sharma said, “Central government has selected seven districts in the country for strengthening financial inclusion through various schemes. From Maharashtra Pune and Aurangabad, districts are part of the programme.”

Sharma said, “Maximum people, especially those from marginal groups, should have access to banking services. The administration should enrol people on Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and other social security schemes. During any emergency, these schemes are helpful for the common man. If the private and government banks include maximum number of people, these schemes will be implemented more effectively.”

Deshmukh said, “Pune district has done remarkable work in providing Kisan credit cards and loans to self-help groups. It has the potential to bring a maximum population under social security schemes. Banks should come forward and take initiative and district administration is ready to provide maximum help.”