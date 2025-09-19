Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Centre seeks details from state about agri status to poultry farmers

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 05:08 am IST

Centre has sought information from Maharashtra government on its decision to grant ‘agriculture status’ to poultry, dairy and animal husbandry, and fishery sectors

PUNE: The Centre has sought information from the Maharashtra government on its decision to grant “agriculture status” to poultry, dairy and animal husbandry, and fishery sectors, a groundbreaking decision that was announced in July. Before this, farmers in these sectors could not avail benefits of any agriculture scheme, but the new status makes them eligible for all schemes and loans by placing them at par with traditional farmers.

Centre has sought information from Maharashtra government on its decision to grant ‘agriculture status’ to poultry, dairy and animal husbandry, and fishery sectors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Centre has sought information from Maharashtra government on its decision to grant ‘agriculture status’ to poultry, dairy and animal husbandry, and fishery sectors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Animal Husbandry and Fishery department secretary N Ramaswamy said, “The Maharashtra government recently took this very important decision which will have a huge impact on allied sectors. The central government immediately took notice of it and sought detailed information. They will discuss our decision at the national level with all states in a minister-level meeting.”

An animal husbandry department official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Poultry, dairy and fisheries are also part of agriculture. But, our policies have always been favouring the traditional agriculture sector only. Hence, this is a step in the right direction. Now poultry farmers will be able to get loans at less interest rates and also avail subsidies.”

News / Cities / Pune / Centre seeks details from state about agri status to poultry farmers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On