Centre seeks details from state about agri status to poultry farmers

PUNE: The Centre has sought information from the Maharashtra government on its decision to grant “agriculture status” to poultry, dairy and animal husbandry, and fishery sectors, a groundbreaking decision that was announced in July. Before this, farmers in these sectors could not avail benefits of any agriculture scheme, but the new status makes them eligible for all schemes and loans by placing them at par with traditional farmers. Centre has sought information from Maharashtra government on its decision to grant ‘agriculture status’ to poultry, dairy and animal husbandry, and fishery sectors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Animal Husbandry and Fishery department secretary N Ramaswamy said, “The Maharashtra government recently took this very important decision which will have a huge impact on allied sectors. The central government immediately took notice of it and sought detailed information. They will discuss our decision at the national level with all states in a minister-level meeting.”

An animal husbandry department official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Poultry, dairy and fisheries are also part of agriculture. But, our policies have always been favouring the traditional agriculture sector only. Hence, this is a step in the right direction. Now poultry farmers will be able to get loans at less interest rates and also avail subsidies.”