CET Cell receives tepid response to entrance test for undergrad admissions

PUNE: Even after multiple extensions and widespread awareness campaigns, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has received a lukewarm response to the entrance test for professional undergraduate courses including Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA). As per the results declared today, only around 72,000 students have registered for the CET this year, which governs admissions to more than 1.05 lakh seats across Maharashtra. Even after multiple extensions and widespread awareness campaigns, state CET Cell has received lukewarm response to entrance test for professional undergraduate courses. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This marks the second consecutive year of underwhelming participation since these courses were reclassified as ‘professional’ under the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in 2023. Before this shift, admissions were based solely on class 12 marks, a system that many stakeholders are now demanding be reinstated.

Despite launching the registration process four months ahead of the exam and collaborating with universities and institutions to boost outreach, the state CET Cell struggled to attract adequate numbers. The registration deadline was extended three times, finally closing on March 28, 2025, while every effort was made to reach potential aspirants.

A CET Cell official said, “We launched targeted campaigns, partnered with colleges and universities, and used both digital and traditional media for outreach. Some principals advised us to keep registrations open after class 12 exams, which we did. But the response remained below expectations.”

While the number of students registering for the CET has increased by 27% as compared to last year’s figure of around 57,000, it remains insufficient to fill the 1.05 lakh seats available. In 2024, the state conducted a second CET round after the first failed to attract enough candidates, yet only 40,000 students eventually took admission.

Many private colleges, which host a large share of these courses, are now lobbying the state’s higher education department to revert to the previous admission system based on Class 12 results. They argue that the CET requirement has discouraged students, particularly from smaller towns and non-urban backgrounds.