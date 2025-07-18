CET may be held twice a year

Two notable changes are going to be introduced soon in the state entrance examination system to create a student-centric framework. One, the higher and technical education department plans to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) twice a year, instead of once. Two, the Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will establish its own exam centres across the state. The moves are aimed at reducing technical glitches and ensuring a smoother experience for students. Currently, the CET Cell does not own any exam centres and conducts examinations by renting facilities from private coaching institutes and digital training centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior officer from CET Cell told HT: “The proposal to conduct CET exams twice a year is currently under active discussion. While no final decision has been taken yet, we are actively working on all necessary preparations to ensure correct implementation, if the proposal is approved. This includes identifying challenges, evaluating infrastructural and logistical requirements, and analysing the impact on students and the overall examination process.”

He added that conducting CET twice a year is a major policy shift and requires careful planning to avoid operational loopholes. “We are thoroughly assessing risks, such as resource constraints, scheduling conflicts, and technical issues, and developing strategies to address them effectively. The aim is to create a student-centric examination framework that enhances accessibility.”

Currently, the CET Cell does not own any exam centres and conducts examinations by renting facilities from private coaching institutes and digital training centres. This often leads to logistical and technical issues, causing inconvenience to students. To address these challenges, especially if the exams are held twice a year, the department has proposed the development of exam centres across the state.

The CET Cell conducts 19 entrance exams for various professional courses like engineering, pharmacy and agriculture.

The department has already decided to discontinue the use of exam centres outside Maharashtra from next year. Additionally, the CET Cell is currently analysing district-wise student statistics and technical requirements to determine the number and location of new centres.

Another official from CET Cell said, “Starting next year, no CET exams will be conducted at centres outside the state. A district-wise analysis of student density and technical requirements is currently underway, and the department aims to complete the development of these new centres within a year. These measures are expected to significantly enhance the transparency and accessibility of the state’s entrance examination system.”

He also informed that as part of the Learning Test Centre (LTC) initiative, aimed at strengthening the examination infrastructure across Maharashtra, significant progress has been made in establishing dedicated exam centres. under Phase 1. A total of 26 exam centres have already been developed and are currently being utilised for conducting various entrance examinations. Building upon this foundation, Phase 2 is now underway, with work in progress in 31 additional centres. Once completed, these two phases will bring the total number of fully functional, state-managed exam centres to 57, marking a major step towards self-reliant, accessible examination facilities.

In addition to exam centres, the state is also planning to introduce district-wise Student Assistance Centres in the near future. The planning and groundwork for these assistance centres are currently in progress.