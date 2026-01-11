CET registration for MBA, MMS from Jan 10

Pune: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will commence online registration for Maharashtra Health and Technical (MHT), MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MMS (Master of Management Studies) for admissions to the academic year 2026–27 from January 10. Candidates can apply till February 12, said officials on Saturday. State Common Entrance Test Cell will commence online registration for MHT, MBA and MMS for admissions to academic year 2026–27 from January 10. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The online application form, registration schedule and information brochure is available on www.mahacet.org and exams will be conducted in online mode.

“The CET cell has introduced two attempts for MHT CET and MBA/MMS CET on the lines of JEE (Main) examination this year. If a candidate appears for both attempts, the higher of the two scores will be considered for admission,” officials said.

As per the schedule, the first attempt of MHT CET will be held from April 11 to April 26 and second from May 10 to May 17. The first attempt of MBA/MMS CET will be conducted from April 6 to April 8, and the second is scheduled for May 9.

The Cell has made the APAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID mandatory for CET registration from this year. In the 2025 admission cycle, 464,263 students registered for MHT CET (PCM), 301,072 for MHT CET (PCB) and 116,585 for MBA/MMS CET