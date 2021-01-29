CFR in Pune goes past 4%

On Friday, the district reported its highest case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.5%, due to Covid-19, since May 2020.

According to the state health department, on May 28, the district had reported a 4.4% CFR, which had been going down since.

Of the 21 deaths reported within 24 hours, 17 are from Pune city, three from Pune rural and one from PCMC.

This takes the death toll due to Covid-19 to 7,985 in the district.

The case fatality rate is the number of deaths reported for every 100 new cases of the infection within the same time period.

The district also reported 471 new cases within 24 hours on Friday, taking the final count of Covid-19 cases to 3.87 lakh, of which 3.66 lakh have recovered. A total of 1,32,44 are still active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Of the 471 cases, the city reported 197, PCMC reported 89 and 185 were reported from Pune rural.

The department reported that 2, 613 patients were discharged on Friday taking the final count of such cases to 19.25 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 95.28%. Also, 2,771 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to 20.21 lakh. In addition, 56 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,237.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.53%. Currently, 1,95,127 people are in home quarantine and 2,771 people are in institutional quarantine.