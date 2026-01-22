Changes made in teacher recruitment process, candidates can register up to 50 preferences

The school education department has introduced major changes to the teacher recruitment process conducted through the state’s Pavitra portal, allowing candidates to register up to 50 preferences while applying for teaching posts. The revised rules are meant to simplify the recruitment system and increase transparency, after authorities observed that the earlier provisions had led to unnecessary procedural complications. The revised policy also states that marks obtained in the aptitude and intelligence test will be valid only for one round of recommendation, whether the selection is conducted with or without an interview. (HT)

As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the school education department on January 20, candidates participating in the recruitment process will be able to indicate their preferences separately for selection methods with and without interview.

All eligible candidates will have access to the advertised vacancies, and will be allowed to select up to 50 preferences based on their convenience. The candidate’s age for recruitment purposes will now be calculated as of the last date of application for the aptitude and intelligence test.

Candidates who wish to participate in subsequent recruitment rounds will have to appear for the test again. These changes will be applicable from the ‘Aptitude and Intelligence Test 2025’ onward.

The department has also clarified eligibility norms related to the medium of instruction. Candidates will be considered for appointment in schools based on the medium in which they passed their class 10 examination.

For classes 1 to 5, candidates applying for semi-English subjects are required to have completed their professional qualifications through the English medium.

In cases where eligible candidates from specific social categories are unavailable, vacant posts will be re-advertised, and candidates who do not have English medium professional qualifications but possess qualifications such as a class 12 Science, a BA or MA in English, or a BSc or MSc will be considered eligible.

An official on condition of anonymity clarified, “These amendments have been introduced to simplify the teacher recruitment process and ensure greater transparency. Candidates will now be able to indicate up to 50 preferences as per their eligibility, while age calculation and validity of test scores have been clearly defined to avoid ambiguity. The revised provisions will be applicable from the ‘2025 Aptitude and Intelligence Test’.”

Furthermore, the revised provisions will apply to teacher recruitment in government and aided schools across the state. The school education department has also clarified that these amended rules will be applicable to the recruitment process conducted through the Pavitra portal for other administrative departments as well.