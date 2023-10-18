News / Cities / Pune News / Charas packet seized from Yerawada jail inmate

Charas packet seized from Yerawada jail inmate

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 18, 2023 10:54 PM IST

The prisoner, identified as Shubham Pate, 29, is lodged at Yerawada jail in connection with a murder case

Officials recovered a packet of charas from an undertrial prisoner at Yerawada Central Prison Jail after his return to the jail from a court hearing on Tuesday. The prisoner, identified as Shubham Pate, 29, is lodged at Yerawada jail in connection with a murder case.

According to the authorities, the accused was brought to the court for a case hearing on Tuesday morning. During the frisking after he returned to the prison at around 2:30 pm, police found he was carrying a packet of charas.

The discovery has prompted the prison authorities to review and enhance security measures. The prison officials registered a police case against the accused under relevant sections.

