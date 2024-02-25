Chief of Air Staff visits MSME Defence Expo 2024

Pune: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the expo and interacted with the participating industries to make them aware of future requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF) towards achieving self-reliance in line with the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” goal of the Government of India. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the defence expo and interacted with the participating industries. (HT)

The IAF, during the expo, demonstrated its indigenous capabilities through static display of new generation Advanced Light Helicopter MK-IV and Light Combat Helicopter in addition to Aakash and SAMAR missile systems. The IAF stall showcased products developed by its internal agencies through collaboration with private industry partners.

The IAF also set up a publicity stall at the venue to attract the youth. Induction Publicity and Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) was placed at the site to showcase near real-life depiction of the range of function and activities undertaken by the IAF. The publicity drive benefitted participating students from various educational institutions who were curious to learn about various facets of IAF as well as various opportunities available in the IAF for a promising career. They were also briefed about the benefits of joining Indian Air Force as an officer as well as Agniveervayu (men and women).